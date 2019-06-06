Share |

Father of the Bride-Brookings

Jun 6, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Mr. Banks learns that one of the young men he has seen occasionally about the house is about to become his son-in-law. Daughter Kay announces the engagement out of nowhere. Mrs. Banks and her sons are happy, but Mr. Banks is in a dither. The groom-to-be, Buckley Dunstan, appears on the scene and Mr. Banks realizes that the engagement is serious. Buckley and Kay don't want a "big" wedding—just a simple affair with a few friends! We soon learn, however, that the "few" friends idea is out. Then trouble really begins.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006
Phone:   605-688-6045, 605-688-6034

All Dates:
SDSU Prairie Repertory Theatre performance.

Performing Arts Center
Performing Arts Center 57006 University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006

