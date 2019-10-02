Free Style Fiber Arts - Brookings
Oct 2, 2019 - Oct 16, 2019
Explore open-ended weaving techniques and create a wall hanging sampler. Students will create their own loom and/or work from a piece of fabric and experiment with different ways of self expression by “drawing with yarn”. Students have the option to create more than one piece! Adaptable for students of all ages and skill levels. Work together or individually!
This class meets 3 times:
October 2nd, 9th and 16th
Time: 6:00-8:00
Open to 5th graders to adults
Instructor: Noelle V
Fee: $65
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
