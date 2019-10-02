Free Style Fiber Arts - Brookings

Oct 2, 2019 - Oct 16, 2019

Explore open-ended weaving techniques and create a wall hanging sampler. Students will create their own loom and/or work from a piece of fabric and experiment with different ways of self expression by “drawing with yarn”. Students have the option to create more than one piece! Adaptable for students of all ages and skill levels. Work together or individually!



This class meets 3 times:



October 2nd, 9th and 16th



Time: 6:00-8:00



Open to 5th graders to adults



Instructor: Noelle V

Fee: $65