Introduction to Guitar for Youth - Brookings

Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

Learn how to play your favorite music in this class! Students will be introduced to key guitar concepts and be offered the opportunity to play popular songs such as songs from the Greatest Showman, Havana, Old Town Road, Thunder and more!

Class meets 6 times on Saturdays:

September 14th, 21st, 28th

October 5th, 12th, 19th

Open to students in the 5th grade through 8th grade

Time: 9:00-9:45 am

Instructor: Kristina Gindo

 

Fee: $87


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

