Introduction to Guitar for Youth - Brookings
Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019
Learn how to play your favorite music in this class! Students will be introduced to key guitar concepts and be offered the opportunity to play popular songs such as songs from the Greatest Showman, Havana, Old Town Road, Thunder and more!
Class meets 6 times on Saturdays:
September 14th, 21st, 28th
October 5th, 12th, 19th
Open to students in the 5th grade through 8th grade
Time: 9:00-9:45 am
Instructor: Kristina Gindo
Fee: $87
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
