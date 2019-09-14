Introduction to Guitar for Youth - Brookings

Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

Learn how to play your favorite music in this class! Students will be introduced to key guitar concepts and be offered the opportunity to play popular songs such as songs from the Greatest Showman, Havana, Old Town Road, Thunder and more!



Class meets 6 times on Saturdays:



September 14th, 21st, 28th



October 5th, 12th, 19th



Open to students in the 5th grade through 8th grade



Time: 9:00-9:45 am



Instructor: Kristina Gindo

Fee: $87