Kids, You Can Uke! - Brookings
Oct 12, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Come join the fun exploring how to play music! Students will learn and play favorite songs while being introduced to basic music concepts, the fundamentals of ukulele and learning different ways to play the ukulele.
Ukulele available for class use but you must have your own to practice at home.
This class meets for 6 sessions on Saturdays and is open to students in 1st through 5th grades.
Instructor: Kristina Gindo
Fee: $87
Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:
|605-692-4177
Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org
All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am Class runs 10-10:45 am
Sep 21, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am Class runs 10-10:45 am
Sep 28, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am Class runs 10-10:45 am
Oct 5, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am Class runs 10-10:45 am
Oct 12, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am Class runs 10-10:45 am
Oct 19, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am Class runs 10-10:45 am
Join the fun and learn to play music on the ukulele.
