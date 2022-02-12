LAKOTA GAMES ON ICE

Feb 12, 2022 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

The most fun you’ll have all winter!!!! Mike Marshall, Sicangu Lakota, will teach you how to play the ancient winter games of his ancestors. This extremely popular event is perfect for every member of your family and, best of all, is FREE! Hot chocolate, cider, and snacks are served after the games.

The museum will be open, tours will be available, and the gift shop will be open!