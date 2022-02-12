LAKOTA GAMES ON ICE
Feb 12, 2022 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
The most fun you’ll have all winter!!!! Mike Marshall, Sicangu Lakota, will teach you how to play the ancient winter games of his ancestors. This extremely popular event is perfect for every member of your family and, best of all, is FREE! Hot chocolate, cider, and snacks are served after the games.
The museum will be open, tours will be available, and the gift shop will be open!
|Location:
|MITCHELL PREHISTORIC INDIAN VILLAGE
|Map:
|3200 Indian Village Road PO Box 621 Mitchell, SD
|Phone:
|(605) 996-5473
|Email:
|info@mitchellindianvillage.org
|Website:
|https://www.mitchellindianvillage.org
All Dates:
Feb 12, 2022 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.