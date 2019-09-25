Le Vent Du Nord Concert - Brookings

Sep 25, 2019 6:30 pm

The Brookings Arts Council is pleased to announce the return of Le Vent du Nord to Brookings on September 24 and 25th, 2019. This ensemble originally was introduced to the Brookings community through the Arts Midwest Worldfest Series, and now returns as a part of the 3M Community Vibrancy Series.



Discover a driving force in progressive folk music! Le Vent du Nord captures the energy and mirth of a Saturday night kitchen party, infusing old Québec, with a breath of fresh, cosmopolitan air. Since its founding in 2002, Le Vent du Nord has won critical acclaim and audience adoration across Europe and North America. LVDN plays pieces composed by members of the group and traditional québecois tunes, sometimes adding elements from pop and jazz. The groups members are; Réjean Brunet (diatonic accordion, acoustic bass, jaw harp, vocals), Nicolas Boulerice (hurdy gurdy, piano, piano-accordion, vocals), Olivier Demers (fiddle, guitar, vocals, foot tapping). Simon Beaudry (guitar, bouzouki, voice) and André Brunet (fiddle, foot-tapping, vocals).



Since its inception in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing well over 1,800 concerts over 5 continents and racking up several prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and “Artist of the Year” at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala.

Fee: $15