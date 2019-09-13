Share |

Linoleum Block Printing - Brookings

Sep 13, 2019 - Sep 14, 2019

Come and join making a unique piece of art using printmaking methods. We will be using linoleum to carve and create a design that can then be printed on a variety of different materials.

This class meets twice:

September 13th: 6-8 p.m.

September 14th 9-11 a.m.

This class is open from student in the 5th grade through adult

Instructor: Shelby Meyer

 

Fee: $45


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
