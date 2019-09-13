Linoleum Block Printing - Brookings

Sep 13, 2019 - Sep 14, 2019

Come and join making a unique piece of art using printmaking methods. We will be using linoleum to carve and create a design that can then be printed on a variety of different materials.



This class meets twice:



September 13th: 6-8 p.m.



September 14th 9-11 a.m.



This class is open from student in the 5th grade through adult



Instructor: Shelby Meyer

Fee: $45