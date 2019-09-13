Linoleum Block Printing - Brookings
Sep 13, 2019 - Sep 14, 2019
Come and join making a unique piece of art using printmaking methods. We will be using linoleum to carve and create a design that can then be printed on a variety of different materials.
This class meets twice:
September 13th: 6-8 p.m.
September 14th 9-11 a.m.
This class is open from student in the 5th grade through adult
Instructor: Shelby Meyer
Fee: $45
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
