Longest Day 10K
May 18, 2022 8:00 am
The Longest Day 10K is one of only a few 10Ks offered in the area.
Race time and day: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022
Race Divisions:
10K: Open division
Relay: Open Division
Online registration ($25 per individual or per team) closes at midnight June 16.
Day of registration ($30 per individual or per team) 6:45 - 7:30 am June 18 (race day).
Shirts (optional) will be for sale for $5 the day of the race on a first-come, first-serve basis.
A small bottled water may be offered at the race's midpoint depending on weather and COVID-19 conditions. Runners should be prepared for HOT and HUMID weather.
All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Brookings High School and South Dakota State University cross country programs.
|Location:
|Fishback Soccer Complex
|Map:
|Intersection of Medary Ave and 20th Street South in Brookings, SD 57006
|Email:
|derrick@brookingshomes.com
|Website:
|http://www.prairiestriders.net/longest-day-10k.html
All Dates:
May 18, 2022 8:00 am Registration is from 6:45am to 7:30am
