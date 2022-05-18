Share |

Longest Day 10K

May 18, 2022 8:00 am

The Longest Day 10K is one of only a few 10Ks offered in the area.

Race time and day: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022

Race Divisions: 
10K: Open division
Relay: Open Division

​Online registration ($25 per individual or per team) closes at midnight June 16.  
Day of registration ($30 per individual or per team) 6:45 - 7:30 am June 18  (race day).

Shirts (optional) will be for sale for $5 the day of the race on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

​ A small bottled water may be offered at the race's midpoint depending on weather and COVID-19 conditions. Runners should be prepared for HOT and HUMID weather.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Brookings High School and South Dakota State University cross country programs.


Location:   Fishback Soccer Complex
Map:   Intersection of Medary Ave and 20th Street South in Brookings, SD 57006
Email:   derrick@brookingshomes.com
Website:   http://www.prairiestriders.net/longest-day-10k.html

Registration is from 6:45am to 7:30am

Fishback Soccer Complex
Fishback Soccer Complex 57006 Intersection of Medary Ave and 20th Street South in Brookings, SD 57006

