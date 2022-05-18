Longest Day 10K

May 18, 2022 8:00 am

The Longest Day 10K is one of only a few 10Ks offered in the area.



Race time and day: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022



Race Divisions:

10K: Open division

Relay: Open Division



​Online registration ($25 per individual or per team) closes at midnight June 16.

Day of registration ($30 per individual or per team) 6:45 - 7:30 am June 18 (race day).



Shirts (optional) will be for sale for $5 the day of the race on a first-come, first-serve basis.



​ A small bottled water may be offered at the race's midpoint depending on weather and COVID-19 conditions. Runners should be prepared for HOT and HUMID weather.



All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Brookings High School and South Dakota State University cross country programs.