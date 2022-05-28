Memorial Weekend in Mitchell

May 28, 2022

Bring the whole family to the Memorial Weekend in Mitchell. Help the Celebrate, Honor, and Remember those who gave service to our country.

Other activities include a poker run, kids’ tractor pull, kids activities, Inflatables, car show and shine, live music by J & Jess, food booths, beer garden, cornhole tournament and more.

11am - 5pm Food Booths & Beer Garden

11:30am - Kids Tractor Pull

12pm - Poker Run

12pm - 4pm - Car Show & Shine

1:30pm - Social Cornhole Tournament

1:30pm - 4:30pm - Inflatables

1:30pm - 4:30pm - Music by "J & Jess:

4:30pm - Veteran Recognition Program & Awards

Sunday at 1pm is the South Dakota Mud Racers event.

All proceeds benefit Big Friend Little Friend.