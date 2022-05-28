Memorial Weekend in Mitchell
May 28, 2022
Bring the whole family to the Memorial Weekend in Mitchell. Help the Celebrate, Honor, and Remember those who gave service to our country.
Other activities include a poker run, kids’ tractor pull, kids activities, Inflatables, car show and shine, live music by J & Jess, food booths, beer garden, cornhole tournament and more.
- 11am - 5pm Food Booths & Beer Garden
- 11:30am - Kids Tractor Pull
- 12pm - Poker Run
- 12pm - 4pm - Car Show & Shine
- 1:30pm - Social Cornhole Tournament
- 1:30pm - 4:30pm - Inflatables
- 1:30pm - 4:30pm - Music by "J & Jess:
- 4:30pm - Veteran Recognition Program & Awards
Sunday at 1pm is the South Dakota Mud Racers event.
All proceeds benefit Big Friend Little Friend.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Mitchell SD 57301
|Phone:
|(605) 292-4444
|Email:
|mitchellbflf@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/MemorialWeekendMitchell
