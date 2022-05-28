Memorial Weekend in Mitchell
May 29, 2022 1:00 pm
Bring the whole family to the Memorial Weekend in Mitchell. Help the Celebrate, Honor, and Remember those who gave service to our country.
Other activities include a poker run, kids’ tractor pull, kids activities, Inflatables, car show and shine, live music by J & Jess, food booths, beer garden, cornhole tournament and more.
- 11am - 5pm Food Booths & Beer Garden
- 11:30am - Kids Tractor Pull
- 12pm - Poker Run
- 12pm - 4pm - Car Show & Shine
- 1:30pm - Social Cornhole Tournament
- 1:30pm - 4:30pm - Inflatables
- 1:30pm - 4:30pm - Music by "J & Jess:
- 4:30pm - Veteran Recognition Program & Awards
Sunday at 1pm is the South Dakota Mud Racers event.
All proceeds benefit Big Friend Little Friend.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Mitchell SD 57301
|Phone:
|(605) 292-4444
|Email:
|mitchellbflf@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/MemorialWeekendMitchell
All Dates:
