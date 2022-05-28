Memorial Weekend in Mitchell

May 29, 2022 1:00 pm

Bring the whole family to the Memorial Weekend in Mitchell. Help the Celebrate, Honor, and Remember those who gave service to our country.

Other activities include a poker run, kids’ tractor pull, kids activities, Inflatables, car show and shine, live music by J & Jess, food booths, beer garden, cornhole tournament and more.

11am - 5pm Food Booths & Beer Garden

11:30am - Kids Tractor Pull

12pm - Poker Run

12pm - 4pm - Car Show & Shine

1:30pm - Social Cornhole Tournament

1:30pm - 4:30pm - Inflatables

1:30pm - 4:30pm - Music by "J & Jess:

4:30pm - Veteran Recognition Program & Awards

Sunday at 1pm is the South Dakota Mud Racers event.

All proceeds benefit Big Friend Little Friend.