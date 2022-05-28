Share |

Memorial Weekend in Mitchell

May 29, 2022 1:00 pm

Bring the whole family to the Memorial Weekend in Mitchell.  Help the Celebrate, Honor, and Remember those who gave service to our country.

Other activities include a poker run, kids’ tractor pull, kids activities, Inflatables, car show and shine, live music by J & Jess, food booths, beer garden, cornhole tournament and more.

  • 11am - 5pm Food Booths & Beer Garden
  • 11:30am - Kids Tractor Pull
  • 12pm - Poker Run
  • 12pm - 4pm - Car Show & Shine
  • 1:30pm - Social Cornhole Tournament
  • 1:30pm - 4:30pm - Inflatables
  • 1:30pm - 4:30pm - Music by "J & Jess:
  • 4:30pm - Veteran Recognition Program & Awards

Sunday at 1pm is the South Dakota Mud Racers event.

All proceeds benefit Big Friend Little Friend. 


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Mitchell SD 57301
Phone:   (605) 292-4444
Email:   mitchellbflf@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/MemorialWeekendMitchell

All Dates:
May 28, 2022
May 29, 2022 1:00 pm

