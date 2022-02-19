Share |

Persian High Tea

Feb 19, 2022 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Stop by Café Coteau for a special pick-me-up. We will be featuring Persian tea with your choice of sweet snack. This event is come and go until 2 pm. Fancy hats encouraged but certainly not required!

This event is part of a Brookings-wide celebration: Frost Fest! Warm up in cozy Café Coteau!


Location:   Children's Museum of South Dakota
Map:   521 4th Street Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   (605) 692-6700
Website:   https://prairieplay.org/event/persian-high-tea/

All Dates:
Children's Museum of South Dakota
