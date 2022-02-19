Persian High Tea
Feb 19, 2022 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Stop by Café Coteau for a special pick-me-up. We will be featuring Persian tea with your choice of sweet snack. This event is come and go until 2 pm. Fancy hats encouraged but certainly not required!
This event is part of a Brookings-wide celebration: Frost Fest! Warm up in cozy Café Coteau!
|Location:
|Children's Museum of South Dakota
|Map:
|521 4th Street Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|(605) 692-6700
|Website:
|https://prairieplay.org/event/persian-high-tea/
All Dates:
