Persian High Tea

Feb 19, 2022 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Stop by Café Coteau for a special pick-me-up. We will be featuring Persian tea with your choice of sweet snack. This event is come and go until 2 pm. Fancy hats encouraged but certainly not required!

This event is part of a Brookings-wide celebration: Frost Fest! Warm up in cozy Café Coteau!