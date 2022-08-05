Share |

Potato Days

Aug 5, 2022 - Aug 7, 2022

The potato is king in Clark, South Dakota where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber.  That’s why, each year, the town throws a party in honor of its favorite over-used, under-appreciated starch.

Mr. Potato Head is proud of Clark’s celebration, and will be making an appearance at this year’s festivities.  The locals vie for top honors in a Best Decorated Potato Contest. Past winners included an astronaut, farmer, race cars, and tooth.  The  Potato Dish Cooking Contests always bring out the best cooks in the county.  And, the highlight of the celebration involves grown adults wrestling each other in mashed potatoes! 


Location:   Dickensen Park
Map:   201-299 North Kansas Street Clark, SD 57225
Phone:   605-360-7672
Email:   clarkareachamberofcommerce@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.clarksd.com/potato-days/

All Dates:
