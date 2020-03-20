Share |

Schmeckfest - Freeman

Mar 27, 2020 - Mar 29, 2020

German meal served buffet style, craft and food demonstrations and musical production of Matilda. Purchase tickets in advance.


Location:   Freeman Academy Campus
Map:   748 S Main St, Freeman, SD 57029
Phone:   605-925-4542
Email:   schmeckfest@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.schmeckfest.com/

All Dates:
Mar 20, 2020 - Mar 21, 2020
Mar 27, 2020 - Mar 29, 2020

German meal and festival.

Freeman Academy Campus
Freeman Academy Campus 57029 748 S Main St, Freeman, SD 57029

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable