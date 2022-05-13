Scotty Roberts 5K

May 13, 2022 5:00 pm

Registration/Bib Assignments: 5 to 5:30 pm

Race Start: 6 pm (gather at Pioneer Park)

The race starts and finishes at Pioneer Park in Brookings, SD. See the course map for complete details on the race route.

Online registration opens March 1 through raceroster.com.

The Scotty Roberts 5K (Previously Longest Day 5K) is conducted in conjunction with the Brookings Marathon. The race is named after the late Dr. Scotty Roberts one of the running pioneers in the Brookings community.

For complete details about this event, visit the Brookings Marathon web site.