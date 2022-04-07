SDSU Rodeo Buckles and Bling Banquet
Apr 7, 2022 6:00 pm
The SDSU Rodeo Buckles and Bling Banquet will be held Thursday, April 7th.
The social hour will begin at 6:00pm with the meal and program at 7:00pm. There will be a silent and live auction as well as scholarship and team presentations. The website link for RSVP to the event will be coming soon.
|Location:
|Club 71 - Dana J Dykhouse Stadium
|Map:
|1396 Stadium Rd, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-690-1359
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/sdsu-rodeo-program/sdsu-rodeo-boosters
All Dates:
Apr 7, 2022 6:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.