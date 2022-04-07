Share |

SDSU Rodeo Buckles and Bling Banquet

Apr 7, 2022 6:00 pm

The SDSU Rodeo Buckles and Bling Banquet will be held Thursday, April 7th.

The social hour will begin at 6:00pm with the meal and program at 7:00pm.  There will be a silent and live auction as well as scholarship and team presentations.  The website link for RSVP to the event will be coming soon.


Location:   Club 71 - Dana J Dykhouse Stadium
Map:   1396 Stadium Rd, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-690-1359
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/sdsu-rodeo-program/sdsu-rodeo-boosters

All Dates:
Apr 7, 2022 6:00 pm

The SDSU Rodeo Buckles and Bling Banquet will be held Thursday, April 7th. The social hour will begin at 6:00pm with the meal and program at 7:00pm.  There will be a silent and live auction as well as scholarship and team presentations.  The website link for RSVP to the event will be coming soon.
Club 71 - Dana J Dykhouse Stadium
Club 71 - Dana J Dykhouse Stadium 57006 1396 Stadium Rd, Brookings, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

April (2022)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable