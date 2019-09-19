Share |

Tennis Shoe Art - Brookings

Sep 19, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Come and join us and learn how to design and paint tennis shoes to make a customized look.

Tennis shoes will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own. Please indicate size of shoe when registering for the class and whether it is youth or adult.

September 19th

Time: 5:00-6:30

Instructor: Kayla Ekeland

 

Fee: $25


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

57006 524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006

