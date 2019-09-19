Tennis Shoe Art - Brookings
Sep 19, 2019 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Come and join us and learn how to design and paint tennis shoes to make a customized look.
Tennis shoes will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own. Please indicate size of shoe when registering for the class and whether it is youth or adult.
September 19th
Time: 5:00-6:30
Instructor: Kayla Ekeland
Fee: $25
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
