The Art and History of Flintknapping - Mitchell

Sep 19, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Please join us at 6:30 PM on September 19th for The Art and History of Flintknapping, presented by Greg Haggarty. He will be discussing the history of flintknapping, including the many points found at our site, before going into a demonstration of how to flintknap different points with varying materials and fielding questions from the audience.


Location:   The Boehnen Memorial Museum
Map:   3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
Phone:   605-996-5473
Email:   info@mitchellindianvillage.org
Website:   http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org

All Dates:
