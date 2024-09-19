The Art and History of Flintknapping - Mitchell
Sep 19, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Please join us at 6:30 PM on September 19th for The Art and History of Flintknapping, presented by Greg Haggarty. He will be discussing the history of flintknapping, including the many points found at our site, before going into a demonstration of how to flintknap different points with varying materials and fielding questions from the audience.
|Location:
|The Boehnen Memorial Museum
|Map:
|3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-5473
|Email:
|info@mitchellindianvillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org
All Dates:
