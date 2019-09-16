Theatre Arts II- Brookings
Sep 16, 2019 - Nov 4, 2019
Have you caught the acting bug? Do you love Hamilton and want to see your name in light on Broadway? If so, join us for a class which works on skills through monologues, duets, and group scenes. Students will show what they learned in the last 30 minuets of the final class. Family are invited to attend.
Class meets 8 times: 3:45-4:45
September 16th, 23rd, 30th
October 7th. 14th, 21st, 28th
November 4th
Open to grades 3rd- 6th
Fee: $120
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
Sep 16, 2019 - Nov 4, 2019 Class meets 8 times: 3:45-4:45 September 16th, 23rd, 30th October 7th. 14th, 21st, 28th November 4th
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.