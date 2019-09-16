Share |

Theatre Arts II- Brookings

Sep 16, 2019 - Nov 4, 2019

Have you caught the acting bug? Do you love Hamilton and want to see your name in light on Broadway? If so, join us for a class which works on skills through monologues, duets, and group scenes. Students will show what they learned in the last 30 minuets of the final class. Family are invited to attend.

Class meets 8 times: 3:45-4:45

September 16th, 23rd, 30th

October 7th. 14th, 21st, 28th

November 4th

Open to grades 3rd- 6th

 

Fee: $120


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
