Theatre Arts II - Brookings
Oct 7, 2019
Have you caught the acting bug? Do you love Hamilton and want to see your name in light on Broadway? If so, join us for a class which works on skills through monologues, duets and group scenes. Students grades 3-6 will show what they learned in the last 30 minutes of the final class. Family are invited to attend.
Class meets 3:45-4:45 pm
Fee: $120
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org
All Dates:
Sep 16, 2019
Sep 23, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 28, 2019
Nov 4, 2019
Students grades 3-6 brush up on their acting skills.
