Theatre Arts II - Brookings

Oct 28, 2019

Have you caught the acting bug? Do you love Hamilton and want to see your name in light on Broadway? If so, join us for a class which works on skills through monologues, duets and group scenes. Students grades 3-6 will show what they learned in the last 30 minutes of the final class. Family are invited to attend.

Class meets 3:45-4:45 pm

Fee: $120


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org

All Dates:
Sep 16, 2019
Sep 23, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Oct 21, 2019
Oct 28, 2019
Nov 4, 2019

