Touch the Trucks-Mitchell

Aug 3, 2019 9:00 am - 11:00 am

MOPS is a non-profit organization designed to support and encourage Mothers of Preschoolers. Each year we host a community event inviting children and parents to climb in and explore trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment. This is our way of extending an invitation to others in the community while encouraging fun and engaging activities you can do with your children!