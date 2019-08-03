Share |

Touch the Trucks-Mitchell

Aug 3, 2019 9:00 am - 11:00 am

MOPS is a non-profit organization designed to support and encourage Mothers of Preschoolers. Each year we host a community event inviting children and parents to climb in and explore trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment. This is our way of extending an invitation to others in the community while encouraging fun and engaging activities you can do with your children!


Location:   Mitchell Wesleyan Church
Map:   601 N Sanborn Blvd, Mitchell, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-660-4599
Email:   mitchellmops@gmail.com
Website:   http://https://www.facebook.com/MitchellMOPS/

All Dates:
Join us for a free, family event that offers hands-on opportunities for children to explore, climb and touch trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment.

