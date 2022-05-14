Share |

University Plains Speedway Kart/Lawnmower Racing

May 14, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Check out the University Plains Speedway Facebook page to keep up to date with the most recent information.

Kart Racing at its Finest! For nearly 40 years, University Plains Speedway has been dishing up “The fastest kart racing in the upper Midwest”.

The South Dakota Kart Club has maintained this distinction plus added the topping of “Championship Caliber Speedway Racing” to its legacy.


Location:   University Plains Speedway
Map:   1892 Medary Ave Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   (320) 333-6066
Website:   http://www.southdakotakartclub.com/

All Dates:
University Plains Speedway
