Wildlife in Winter ZooMobile

Feb 19, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

This interactive presentation from the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls will explore many of the ways that animals survive winter, from body parts to behavior, and will feature four live ambassador animals!

Space is limited. Tickets will be available first-come, first-served the morning of Saturday, Feb. 19.

This program will take place two times: 10:15-11 am and 11:15 am to noon.

This event is part of Brookings-wide Frost Fest!


Location:   Children’s Museum of South Dakota
Map:   521 4th Street Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   (605) 692-6700
Website:   https://prairieplay.org/

All Dates:
