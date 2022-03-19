Wingapalooza

Mar 19, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Wingapalooza is a great way to show your support for Mitchell Main Street & Beyond while enjoying various wing flavors. Who has the best wings? You Decide!



New this year will be "Wingo" Bingo hosted by the Connect Mitchell Committee and returning will be the famous Chicken Poop Roulette. Enjoy an afternoon out while supporting a good cause! Hope to see you there!

Purchase tickets at the Mitchell Chamber office at 601 N Main Street or online at www.mitchellmainstreet.com.

$15 in advance, $29 at the door, $15 at the door with student ID. Tickets include 12 wings and unlimited tap beers cups at event for $20.