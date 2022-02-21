Share |

Winter Prairie Play

Feb 21, 2022 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

It’s Visit Brookings’ Annual Frost Fest! Bundle up to celebrate the season on the outdoor prairie at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota and take part in:

Snow Striders
Sledding
Snow forts and snow painting
Snowshoeing
Say “hi” to Mama T. Rex and Max
Stay for lunch or have a snack or hot chocolate at Café Coteau (Open 8 am to 2 pm Tuesday-Saturday)
(Events are snow-permitting)


Location:   Children's Museum of South Dakota
Map:   521 4th Street Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   (605) 692-6700
Website:   https://prairieplay.org/event/winter-prairie-play-2/

All Dates:
Feb 21, 2022 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

