Woodbine: Mnozil Brass-Gold
Mar 24, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The Austrian band, known as the Monty Python of the music world, seamlessly combines slapstick comedy with extraordinary musical ability. Audiences will be treated to the ensemble’s greatest works – in new combinations – for an over-the-top fun, virtuosic, and laugh out loud experience. Scheduled to coincide with SDSU hosting the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s All-State Band, this performance will also offer South Dakota’s top high school musicians an experience beyond their expectations. Expect to enjoy the finest brass playing with an unmatched evening of humorous entertainment.
Fee: $22.00, $27.00
|Location:
|Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center`
|Map:
|1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-5188
|Email:
|julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.woodbineproductions.com/
All Dates:
A presentation more than 15 years in the making… Woodbine Productions has been striving to bring The Mnozil Brass to the Larson Memorial Concert Hall since the series started! The Mnozil Brass ensemble is excited to offer a hysterical new show featuring the very best numbers spanning the ensemble’s illustrious 25-year long career.
