Woodbine: Mnozil Brass-Gold

Mar 24, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The Austrian band, known as the Monty Python of the music world, seamlessly combines slapstick comedy with extraordinary musical ability. Audiences will be treated to the ensemble’s greatest works – in new combinations – for an over-the-top fun, virtuosic, and laugh out loud experience. Scheduled to coincide with SDSU hosting the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s All-State Band, this performance will also offer South Dakota’s top high school musicians an experience beyond their expectations. Expect to enjoy the finest brass playing with an unmatched evening of humorous entertainment.

Fee: $22.00, $27.00