Woodbine: Phantom of the Opera Silent Film & Pipe Organ featuring Ben Model

Oct 29, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Not officially an offering by Woodbine Productions, the SDSU School of Performing Arts is pleased to introduce “By Special Request” a donor-funded featured performance. Generously supported by Doug and Sandy Oleson, two presentations of the 1925 silent film “Phantom of the Opera” featuring Lon Chaney will be offered to raise awareness of the pipe organ in Founders Recital Hall in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center. Central to the performances will be silent film historian and organist Ben Model. Ben Model is one of the nation’s leading silent film accompanists, performing on both piano and theatre organ.

Fee: $27.00