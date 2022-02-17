Woodbine: Russian National Orchestra
Feb 17, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Soloist, “Russian genius” (Corriere della Sera) Alexander Malofeev came to international prominence when he won the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in 2014 at age thirteen. Since this triumph Malofeev has quickly established himself as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation. At 21 yrs of age when he is featured with the Russian National Orchestra in Brookings in 2022, Alexander Malofeev will inspire students, faculty and the community at large.
Fee: $32.00, $42.00, and $52.00
Location:
|Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center`
Map:
|1601 University Blvd, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:
|605-688-5188
Email:
|julia.blashack@sdstate.edu
Website:
|https://www.woodbineproductions.com/
The Russian National Orchestra will offer an evening of Russian Masterworks featuring the Egmont Overture, Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1, and Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2. during its engagement with Woodbine Productions. Founded in 1990 by pianist and conductor Mikhail Pletnev. The RNO has been described as “a living symbol of the best in Russian art” (Miami Herald) and “as close to perfect as one could hope for” (Trinity Mirror).
