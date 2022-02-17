Woodbine: Russian National Orchestra

Feb 17, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Soloist, “Russian genius” (Corriere della Sera) Alexander Malofeev came to international prominence when he won the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in 2014 at age thirteen. Since this triumph Malofeev has quickly established himself as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation. At 21 yrs of age when he is featured with the Russian National Orchestra in Brookings in 2022, Alexander Malofeev will inspire students, faculty and the community at large.

Fee: $32.00, $42.00, and $52.00