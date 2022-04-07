Woodbine: Six Appeal

Apr 7, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

In 2012, they won the title of National Harmony Sweepstakes Champions, securing their place in the a cappella community. In the Spring of 2018, the group traveled to Moscow, Russia where they competed and won the Grand Prize of the world’s largest a cappella competition. They returned the following year to an even bigger competition where they successfully defended their title. Six Appeal started 2020 with their first female members, advancing into the new decade with a wider range of songs, talent, and voices. During the pandemic, they built and refined their sound. Woodbine Productions is pleased to feature Six Appeal in conjunction with the SDSU Brookings Optimist Jazz Festival.

Fee: $27.00 and $22.00