



Happy Places

Jun 10, 2020

Late May is more often than not a magical time in South Dakota. Spring sunshine and new life bring shades of green and wildflower accents to our landscapes. It’s a welcome change to the subdued hues of winter and early spring. As a guy who wrestles with wanderlust and a camera, it is one of the best times of the year to get out and explore. This is why it has become a standing tradition for me to use the long Memorial Day weekend to get on the road and discover as much spring beauty as possible.

This year, I left the city as soon as I could break away from work on May 21 with a specific destination in mind. Badlands National Park in the golden hour just before the sun sets is something every South Dakotan should witness. The warm light from the low sun in the northwest can color the badlands formations into an artist’s palate of light, shadow and color. I arrived at the park with about 45 minutes of sunlight left in the day and was immediately transfixed by the rugged beauty of the place. The cares of the last few months faded into the background and I was there … the proverbial happy place.

This year, a couple new finds highlighted the photography expedition. I noticed flowering larkspur was abundant in the southern Black Hills and finally got a decent photo of that richly purpled beauty. Also, I was surprised to find edible morel mushrooms just outside my cabin near Legion Lake in Custer State Park. In fact, I wasn’t quite sure they were morels; they were tinged black and I had never seen that before. Turns out they are burn morels. They appear in an area burned with fire the previous year, and, according to a little research, they are some of the better tasting morels you will ever pluck from the ground.

Almost every year when I make this trip, I’m treated to a spring thunderstorm crashing over the southern hills of Custer State Park and this year was no exception. There is something about rolling thunder coupled with the smell of rain on the wind that I deeply love. These fast-moving storms are a true feast for the eyes, ears and nose. Thankfully no hail found me as in years past. Wildflowers, butterflies and bumblebees, on the other hand, were abundant across the rolling prairie. And apparently so was love, as I happened upon a tom turkey strutting his stuff on the Oak Draw road.

My trek also took me north through Butte and Harding counties, then through Perkins and Corson to visit my folks in Mobridge. This was the land of my youth, and the open vistas and sweeping landscapes are still home to me. Prairie windmills, low morning fog, mule deer, pronghorn and short-eared owls all made appearances along the way. It was another memorable few days in the 605 and I can’t wait to do it again.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.