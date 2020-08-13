Salad Bar Confessions

Aug 13, 2020

I think that I need to begin with an apology to those who know me in real life. I need to ask their forgiveness for what I am about to share. Many have heard my whines about area salad bars and their seas of white, mayo-based salads. It often seems that if it isn't drenched in a mayo dressing, it won't be allowed on a salad bar in South Dakota. I will concede that fresh produce can often be limited out here on the prairie, but even with the bounty of summer gardens, everything still seems to wear a coat of mayo.

So, please forgive me as I tell you to take beautiful, red (and yellow an even the new-to-me chocolate) cherry tomatoes and dress them with blend of mayo and Dijon. I have absolutely no remorse as I proclaim how wonderful this salad truly is. The dressing is tangy; the cherry tomatoes from my garden are just bursting with juicy sweetness; and adding red onion and parsley perfectly rounds out this amazing salad. The flavors are bright and clear and absolutely not my local salad bar's mayo salad.

Dressed Cherry Tomatoes

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 pint cherry tomatoes (This year, I have red, yellow and chocolate from my garden.)

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

salt and pepper, to taste

Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar and mustard together.

Halve tomatoes, or if very small, leave whole.

Add tomatoes, onions and parsley to dressing.

Toss well and season to taste. (Serves 4)

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.