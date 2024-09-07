25th Annual Hill City Quilt & Fiber Arts Show - Hill City

Sep 7, 2024 - Sep 8, 2024

More than 300 quilts and fiber arts items will be on display in the school gym and along Main Street in Hill City during the 25th annual show. Attendees can vote for their favorites, including the Best of Show Award, and visit with featured quilter Joyce Hoyer of Rapid City and featured fiber artist Jean Selvy-Wyss to learn about their work. Children can color quilt blocks and try embroidery. View the community's contributions to the Pillowcase Project. Vendors will share new and exciting sewing and craft-related products.

Fee: $7 for adults; free for kids under 18