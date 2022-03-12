ANNUAL HILL CITY ANTIQUES RAILROAD SHOW & SALE

Mar 13, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Calling lovers of all things antique and vintage and did we say–railroad related, too?!

Head for Hill City’s Antique and Railroad Show & Sale!

Spruce up your home or favorite space with treasures from this show!

FREE ADMISSION

Bring your Antique Items and have them evaluated by our local experts!

$3 Evaluation fee per item.

Lunch and refreshments for sale.

Tables available –$25 each.

Booth Spaces $35 each.

(Proceeds to support the South Dakota State Railroad Museum)