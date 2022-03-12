Share |

ANNUAL HILL CITY ANTIQUES RAILROAD SHOW & SALE

Mar 13, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Calling lovers of all things antique and vintage and did we say–railroad related, too?!

Head for Hill City’s Antique and Railroad Show & Sale!

Spruce up your home or favorite space with treasures from this show!

FREE ADMISSION

Bring your Antique Items and have them evaluated by our local experts!
$3 Evaluation fee per item.

Lunch and refreshments for sale.

Tables available –$25 each. 
Booth Spaces $35 each.
(Proceeds to support the South Dakota State Railroad Museum)


Location:   Hill City High School
Map:   440 Main St, Hill City SD 57745
Phone:   Pat: 605-574-2821 or Rick: 605-877-6629
Website:   https://visithillcitysd.com/

All Dates:
Mar 12, 2022 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 13, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

