Bed-Turning Show & Supper- Hill City

Sep 12, 2020 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Xi Alpha Chi Presents: Bed-Turning Show & Supper on Saturday, September 12th at 5:00 pm. Location for the show is The Little White Church-525 Main St. Hill City. Featured Quilt Artist for the Bed-Turning show is Vicki Barlean, owner of Quilt Time.



Advance reservations are required for the Bed Turning & Supper. Tickets for this event are $20.00 and can be requested by calling Kay at 605.574.2937 for tickets. Payment can be made at the door.



Bring a quilt for the bed and a story to share.

Fee: $20