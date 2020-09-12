Bed-Turning Show & Supper- Hill City
Sep 12, 2020 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Xi Alpha Chi Presents: Bed-Turning Show & Supper on Saturday, September 12th at 5:00 pm. Location for the show is The Little White Church-525 Main St. Hill City. Featured Quilt Artist for the Bed-Turning show is Vicki Barlean, owner of Quilt Time.
Advance reservations are required for the Bed Turning & Supper. Tickets for this event are $20.00 and can be requested by calling Kay at 605.574.2937 for tickets. Payment can be made at the door.
Bring a quilt for the bed and a story to share.
Fee: $20
|Location:
|The Little White Church
|Map:
|525 Main Street, Hill City, South Dakota 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2937
|Email:
|director@hillcitysd.com
All Dates:
