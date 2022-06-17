Fine Arts in the Hills F.A.I.T.H

Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022

Small Town Big Art - Fine Arts in the Hills!

The Hill City Arts Council is sponsoring the Fine Arts in the Hills Show & Sale this summer. This event was previously called Sculpture in the Hills and this year we are growing the event to include fine arts along with sculptures.

The event will be held in downtown Hill City. Visitors will be able to view and purchase art, mixed media 2D, paintings, photography, three dimensional art, sculptures, wood and more.

We’ve joined with artists from around the country for a showcase of juried art.

Artist's Reception (artists only) Friday, June 17, 6pm-8pm

Tent Hours:

Saturday, June 18, 10am- 6pm

Sunday, June 19, 10am- 4pm

Free to the public on Saturday and Sunday!