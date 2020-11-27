Hill City's Olde Tyme Christmas Lighted Parade - Hill City

Nov 27, 2020 - Nov 28, 2020

Hill City's annual holiday tradition continues! Make your season merry and bright by ringing in the season with us on Main Street Hill City at our Christmas lighted parade! Premier Sponsor: Black Hills Energy. Enjoy cider and chestnuts in the crisp cool air at the Alpine Inn 5:30p prior to the parade. Make memories with your family and safely visit outdoors with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Old World Plaza after the parade. Take a *free* trolley ride or enjoy Hill City's Lane of Lights in your vehicle after the parade, too. Experience the warm hospitality of Hill City's shops, businesses and boutique stores just waiting to welcome you! Happy Holidays to you and yours!