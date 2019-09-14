Kids, You Can Uke! - Brookings

Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

Come join the fun exploring how to play music on the Uke! Being able to play and sing is one of the most exciting achievements for a young mind! Students will learn and play favorite songs while being introduced to the fundamentals of ukulele and leaning different ways to play the ukulele. Students will be introduced to basic music concepts and enjoy playing uke with their favorite pop artists.



This class meets for 6 sessions on Saturdays:



September 14th, 21st, 28th



October 5th, 12th, 19th



This class is open to 1st grade though 5th grade



Ukulele available for use at the class but your must have your own to practice at home.



Time: 10:00-10:45 am



Instructor: Kristina Gindo

Fee: $87