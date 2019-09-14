Kids, You Can Uke! - Brookings
Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019
Come join the fun exploring how to play music on the Uke! Being able to play and sing is one of the most exciting achievements for a young mind! Students will learn and play favorite songs while being introduced to the fundamentals of ukulele and leaning different ways to play the ukulele. Students will be introduced to basic music concepts and enjoy playing uke with their favorite pop artists.
This class meets for 6 sessions on Saturdays:
September 14th, 21st, 28th
October 5th, 12th, 19th
This class is open to 1st grade though 5th grade
Ukulele available for use at the class but your must have your own to practice at home.
Time: 10:00-10:45 am
Instructor: Kristina Gindo
Fee: $87
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019 This class meets for 6 sessions on Saturdays: September 14th, 21st, 28th October 5th, 12th, 19th Time: 10:00-10:45 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.