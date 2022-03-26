Live on Stage - Brent Morris & Paul Larson

Mar 26, 2022 5:30 pm

Hill City Arts Council’s winter music showcase will feature 2021 Steve Thorpe Award Winner, Brent Morris, along with Paul Larson on March 26. Dinner is at 5:30pm with Open Stage performers from 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Featured artists Brent Morris begins at 7:00pm.

All proceeds support the Hill City Council Scholarship Program!

In addition to livening up the local scene in the dark of winter, Open Stage gives new talent and seasoned acts alike a supportive place to hone their craft. It also helps local promoters find and hire performers for summer shows and festivals. Local and regional singer/songwriters and poets are regulars, but storytellers, joke tellers are welcome too. New dance floor added.