Mother's Day Express

May 8, 2022 11:30 am

The 1880 Train invites you to celebrate moms with a ride on the 1880 Train. You can enjoy the regular ride or make it an elevated experience and buy our Mother’s Day Gift Pack!

Round Trip, 2 Hour Train Ride

Gift Pack Includes

Custom 1880 Train Champagne Flute



Single-serve bottle of Orange Juice



Single-serve bottle of Champagne



A Sweet Treat



Bottled Water

Cars are heated and enclosed, however, dress for the weather as the boarding area is outdoors. Create lasting memories with Mom that are powered by steam!

*This is a regular train ride with the option of purchasing a Mother’s Day Gift Pack*. Gift pack add-on is $27.95.

Passengers must arrive in advance to check in with ticket agent and pick up tickets in the Hill City Depot. Tickets are listed under the last name given at the time reservation was made.

Limited seating is available for regular rides on this same departure. Regular rates apply. Passengers purchasing these tickets will receive the ride only. No food or beverages are included.