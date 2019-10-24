The Gift of South Dakota
Guiltless Comfort
Oct 24, 2019
We are entering the season of creamy casseroles, cheesy pastas, rich, slow-cooked meats and everything that makes you want stretchy pants after dinner. As the temperature dips, we seek comfort in hearty meals.
However, dinner doesn't have to put you into a food coma. There is something about the balance of something crisp and fresh on the plate that elevates a basic meal. I love the contrast of textures and the tangy, bright flavor of Apple Cider Salad alongside almost everything I am craving this fall.
Made up of simple, readily available ingredients, Apple Cider Salad is far more than just a "responsibility vegetable." This salad is something that I want on my plate and find myself planning a meal around. It pairs well with everything from a baked egg dish for breakfast or brunch, to meatloaf to Tortellini with Corn and Bacon. I am even considering it for my Thanksgiving menu.
This season, I hope to reach for those stretchy pants simply because they are warm and cozy as I find balance with fresh and light Apple Cider Salad on my plate.
|Apple Cider Salad provides flavors you love without the holiday calories.
Apple Cider Salad
2 heads torn romaine
1 large red apple, chopped
1 large green apple, chopped
1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/3 cup dried cranberries
Vinaigrette:
1/2 cup apple cider or juice
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons canola oil
In a salad bowl, combine the first eight ingredients.
In a small bowl, whisk the cider, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper; gradually whisk in oil. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat. (Serves 6)
Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.
Comments