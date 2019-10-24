Guiltless Comfort

We are entering the season of creamy casseroles, cheesy pastas, rich, slow-cooked meats and everything that makes you want stretchy pants after dinner. As the temperature dips, we seek comfort in hearty meals.

However, dinner doesn't have to put you into a food coma. There is something about the balance of something crisp and fresh on the plate that elevates a basic meal. I love the contrast of textures and the tangy, bright flavor of Apple Cider Salad alongside almost everything I am craving this fall.

Made up of simple, readily available ingredients, Apple Cider Salad is far more than just a "responsibility vegetable." This salad is something that I want on my plate and find myself planning a meal around. It pairs well with everything from a baked egg dish for breakfast or brunch, to meatloaf to Tortellini with Corn and Bacon. I am even considering it for my Thanksgiving menu.

This season, I hope to reach for those stretchy pants simply because they are warm and cozy as I find balance with fresh and light Apple Cider Salad on my plate.

Apple Cider Salad

2 heads torn romaine

1 large red apple, chopped

1 large green apple, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/3 cup dried cranberries

Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup apple cider or juice

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

In a salad bowl, combine the first eight ingredients.

In a small bowl, whisk the cider, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper; gradually whisk in oil. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat. (Serves 6)

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.