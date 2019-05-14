Tapped Out

May 14, 2019

Lately, I have been struggling with writing inspiration. My schtick of telling a little story with a tentative segue to a recipe just isn’t there. I don’t feel like I currently have any stories worth telling.

In desperation, I turned to social media. I polled my followers and asked if they would rather see a springtime brunch recipe or a salad recipe. Surely, if I focused on one recipe, SOMETHING would come to me to write about, right?

No luck.

I was asked for a salad recipe. So, here is a salad recipe. It is delicious. It is hearty. It keeps well and could fill lunches for several days. Your family will love it.

Sort of Kale Tabbouleh

(adapted from Food52)

up to 1/4 cup olive oil (I started with about 2 tablespoons and added more as needed)

2 onions, diced

1/4 cup pine nuts

1/4 cup raisins

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup Israeli couscous

1 cup flat-leaf parsley

6 leaves curly kale, deribbed

2 cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 teaspoon allspice

juice of 1 lemon

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

In a heavy pan, heat olive oil (I started with about 2 tablespoons) over medium heat. Add onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions start to soften. Reduce heat to very lowest setting. Stir in pine nuts, raisins and red pepper flakes. Simmer, stirring occasionally (and adding additional oil, if needed), until the onions caramelize and raisins somewhat begin to dissolve and form a jammy texture. (NOTE: this will take about 30 minutes, and possibly longer, on low heat to create the proper consistency.)

While the onions are simmering, heat about a teaspoon of olive oil in a saucepan. Add couscous. Toast, stirring occasionally, and allow the pasta to brown a bit. Add roughly 1 1/2 to 2 cups of water to the pan, season with salt, and cook, covered, until the couscous is tender and the water is absorbed.

Stir the onion mixture into the couscous and refrigerate to cool while greens are prepped.

Finely chop parsley and kale. In a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss with your hands to massage the oil on the kale.

Add couscous to the greens. Stir in chickpeas, allspice and lemon juice. Season again with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with additional lemon wedges, if desired. (Serves 4)

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.