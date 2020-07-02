New Times, New Potato Salad

Jul 2, 2020

The Fourth of July is just days away. The summer holiday looks a little different this year as our world changes and COVID-19 advances through our rural communities. While many of the usual celebratory events are happening (with and without changes), many more are canceled. Thankfully, food is never canceled. We all have to eat.

Potato salad is staple side for summer grilling, and over the years, I have made several variations. Sometimes, I have meticulously followed a new recipe (hello, bacon and artichokes); other times, I have just winged it with dollups of mayo and plenty of tangy yellow mustard mimicking my favorite deviled eggs.

Vinegar Marinated Potato Salad is a recipe that I discovered more than 20 years ago. At the time, the potatoes were peeled, and the pure white appearance of the salad was described as “an elegant addition to a bridal or baby shower menu.” Striving for a bit more color and texture in my salads, I have chosen to adapt the original recipe by using baby red potatoes, not peeling them, and subbing green onions for the usual white. The vinegar marinade lends the tartness that I come to expect in a good potato salad, even without mustard. Each spoonful is a delicious savory delight.

Vinegar Marinated Potato Salad may just be the side dish for a different world and Fourth of July holiday.

Vinegar Marinated Potato Salad

5 pounds baby red potatoes, halved or cubed

1 cup water

1 cup white wine vinegar

1⁄4 cup white sugar

1 bunch green onion, sliced

4-5 stalks celery, chopped

5 hard-boiled eggs, diced

salt and pepper

1 tablespoon celery seed

1 cup mayonnaise (can add more, to taste, if you desire a REALLY creamy salad)

In a large pot of salted water, boil potatoes until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes.

Drain and allow to cool.

Arrange cooked potatoes in a large bowl or dish.

In a saucepan combine water, vinegar and sugar.

Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute.

Remove from heat and pour over potatoes.

Cover and chill potatoes and marinade for at least 12 hours.

Drain marinade from potatoes.

Add onions, celery, eggs, salt, pepper, celery seed and mayonnaise.

Mix well and serve chilled.

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.