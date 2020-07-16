Sweet Anticipation

Jul 16, 2020

I am usually not one to wish away the days. I like to live in and appreciate the moments that we have, be it the snowiest winter or the hottest summer. Even the past few months with all the trials and struggles and frustrations have served a purpose. It is just up to us to recognize and accept what life has thrown at us and make the best of it.

With all that said, I DO still look forward to things. It is possible to enjoy today while anticipating and planning for the future. The very simple future that I am anticipating and planning for is melon season. I can’t wait for those ripe and juicy South Dakota Forestburg melons.

Nothing can beat the sweetness of a freshly sliced cantaloupe. The fragrance of a perfectly ripe muskmelon is intoxicating. If you think that honeydew has no flavor, you have never had one fresh from the garden. And, ice cold watermelon is the ultimate summer refresher. I truly can’t wait.

While all melons are perfect on their own, adding them to salads is an amazing way to elevate the usual leafy greens. The burst of crisp freshness of watermelon nestled in lettuces and drizzled with a simple citrus and honey dressing is absolutely delicious. Tossing cubes of salty feta into the salad adds interest for the taste buds with another flavor dimension.

I can’t wait for my first Forestburg melon, and I plan to make a fresh green salad with watermelon.

Fresh Green Salad with Watermelon

For the Dressing:

1/4 cup orange juice

1/2 cup lemon juice (freshly squeezed is best)

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the Salad:

6 cups mixed fresh green lettuces, washed and dried

2 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup feta cheese, cubed

1 cup blueberries

Combine all dressing ingredients in a small jar and shake well until emulsified. Taste and adjust seasonings, if necessary.

Arrange washed and dried fresh mixed greens in a bowl. Add watermelon, feta and blueberries. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat. (Serves 4)

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.