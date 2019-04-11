Hey Winter, Beet It

The calendar says that it is spring, and I, for one, am ready for the fresh, lighter foods that are associated with the season. It is a time for vegetables that aren’t roasted or mashed or cheesed. I want crisp, fresh, crunch.

Raw veggie trays loaded with the basics — carrots, celery, cucumbers and radishes — are calling my name. Having fresh vegetables on hand for snacks and to round out light meals is a must when winter finally gives up and spring days are here to stay.

However, even the freshest vegetables benefit from an interesting dip. I will always and forever be in love with my homemade Dill Dip, and a good hummus ranks right near the top of my list, but sometimes, I just want something different.

Enter Beet Dip. This brightly hued, earthy dip is a delicious alternative for dunking fresh vegetables. Its vibrant color comes naturally from roasted beets, and its sublime flavor compliments a variety of dippers, even toasted pita or whole grain crackers.

Beet Dip

(adapted from Cooking Light)

1 clove garlic

1 1/2 cups cooked beets (I roasted in foil, then peeled and quartered for this recipe.)

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, minced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons roasted walnuts, chopped

1 tablespoon flat leaf parsley, chopped

In a food processor, finely chop the garlic clove. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the beets. Pulse 20-30 times to finely chop, scraping down the bowl, as needed.

Add sour cream and process to a coarse puree. Season with honey, thyme, salt, pepper and olive oil. Blend well until creamy. Let stand about 5 minutes to develop flavors, then adjust seasonings, as desired.

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with crumbled feta, walnuts and chopped parsley. Serve with fresh vegetables, toasted pita or whole grain crackers. (Serves 6)

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their two dogs ranch near Colome.