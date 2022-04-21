Asparagus Dreams

Spring 2022 has blown into South Dakota. Literally. We’ve battled more days of high wind warnings than sweet, warm sunshine, but I am confident that true spring will show its face soon. The lilac bushes are leafing. Lawns and pastures are greening. My irises and tulips are poking up through the flower beds, and the herb bed is showing promises of chives. I am anxious for asparagus. The soil hasn’t yet warmed enough for those tender shoots to peek up, but I hope to see them soon. I simply can’t wait.

Garden fresh asparagus is the best, and we enjoy it roasted, grilled, steamed and even raw in salads. In season, it gets tossed with pasta and sauteed in stir fries. Asparagus is also a delicious savory addition to eggs. One of our favorite egg and asparagus dishes is a popover. Much like a Dutch Baby, the skillet popover features a light egg batter that rises up the sides of a screaming hot cast-iron pan or “pops over” into a puffy pancake. Seasonal asparagus and nutty Gruyere cheese make it a meal that we love to find on our plates every spring.

Asparagus Popover

(adapted from Every Day with Rachael Ray)

1 pound asparagus

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup milk

4 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese (or Swiss)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Bring about 2 inches of salted water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Trim the asparagus and cut into thirds. Add the asparagus to the boiling water and blanche about 3 minutes, until tender-crisp. Drain and rinse with cold water; pat dry.

Meanwhile in a medium (10-inch) cast-iron skillet add the butter. Place the skillet into the oven to melt the butter and heat the pan.

In a medium bowl, microwave the milk on high for 30 seconds. Whisk in eggs, flour, salt and pepper.

Remove the cast-iron skillet from the oven and quickly arrange the asparagus in the bottom of the hot pan. (You don’t want the pan to cool and lose too much heat.) Pour the batter over the asparagus. Sprinkle with half of the cheese.

Return the pan to the oven and bake until puffed and golden, 18-20 minutes.

Top with remaining cheese (it should melt from residual heat, but you can return the popover to the oven for just a minute or so).

Slice into wedges to serve. (Serves 4)

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.